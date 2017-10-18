Volltextsuche über das Angebot:
zum Wetter
18 ° / 7 ° wolkig
Navigation:
Das sind die besten Naturfotos des Jahres

Renommierte Auszeichnung Das sind die besten Naturfotos des Jahres

In London wurde der „Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award“ vergeben – er gilt als eine der renommiertesten Auszeichnungen für Naturfotografie. Das sind die Gewinner des Jahres 2017.

Voriger Artikel
Daniela Katzenberger gibt’s jetzt auch als Zeitschrift
Artikel veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 18.10.2017 12:20 Uhr
Artikel aktualisiert: Mittwoch, 18.10.2017 12:45 Uhr

Das von Brent Stirton aufgenommene Foto zeigt ein gewildertes Spitzmaulnashorn mit abgehackten Hörnern in einem Wildreservat in Südafrika.

Quelle: Brent Stirton/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

London. Das Bild rührte die Menschen auf der ganzen Welt: Brutal und ungeschönt zeigt es das Leiden eines Spitzmaulnashornes, dem von Wilderern die beiden Hörner abgehackt wurde. Die Aufnahme aus einem Wildreservat in Südafrika ist nun zur Wildlife-Fotografie des Jahres 2017 gekürt worden.

Fotograf Brent Stirton erhielt dafür am Dienstagabend im Londoner Natural History Museum den „Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award“. Der Preis gilt als eine der renommiertesten Auszeichnungen für Naturfotografie. In der Begründung der Jury hieß es, Stirton habe die tragische Szene „beinahe majestätisch“ dargestellt. Das Foto sei „symbolhaft für eines der verschwenderischsten, grausamsten und unnötigsten Verbrechen an der Natur“.

Stirton gewann mit seiner Geschichte über die Nashorn-Wilderei zusätzlich den Preis in der Kategorie „Story“.

Das sind die Gewinner 2017

Profis und Amateure aus 92 Ländern hatten sich mit beinahe 50.000 Beiträgen um die Auszeichnung beworben. Das Bild des Nashorns wird von Freitag an zusammen mit 99 weiteren Fotografien in einer Ausstellung in dem Museum in London zu sehen sein.

Der Jugendpreis „Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017“ ging an Daniel Nelson aus den Niederlanden für sein Porträt eines Flachlandgorillas aus der Republik Kongo:

Daniel Nelson fotografierte einen Flachlandgorilla

Daniel Nelson fotografierte einen Flachlandgorilla.

Quelle: Daniel Nelson/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

In der Kategorie „Säugetiere“ gewann Tony Wu (USA) mit einem Unterwasserfoto, das Pottwale vor Sri Lanka zeigt:

Das von Tony Wu aufgenommene Foto zeigt Pottwale vor Sri Lanka

Das von Tony Wu aufgenommene Foto zeigt Pottwale vor Sri Lanka.

Quelle: Tony Wu/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Ein weiterer Finalist um die Auszeichnung zum Foto des Jahres war der US-Amerikaner Justin Hofman. Sein Foto von einem kleinen Seepferdchen, das sich ein Wattestäbchen im Meer vor Indonesien gegriffen hat, ging 2017 um die Welt:

Ein Seepferdchen im Meer vor Indonesien

Ein Seepferdchen im Meer vor Indonesien.

Quelle: Justin Hofman/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Von iro/RND/dpa

Voriger Artikel
Mehr aus Medien
Meist gelesen in Medien
Bildergalerie Alle Galerien
Augenblicke: Bilder aus Hannover und der Welt

Klicken Sie sich durch spektakuläre Fotos – ausgewählt von der HAZ-Redaktion.

Karikaturen Alle Galerien
Die Karikatur des Tages

So sehen unsere Karikaturisten die Welt.

zum Seitenanfang
Start Nachrichten Hannover
Thema Bilder Videos Sonntag
Freizeit Ratgeber
Anzeigen
Abo & Leserservice
  • Sie befinden sich hier: Renommierte Auszeichnung – Das sind die besten Naturfotos des Jahres – HAZ – Hannoversche Allgemeine
Zur Tablet Webseite wechselnZur Smartphone Webseite wechseln