Berlin. Ihr erstes Musikvideo „How it is (wap bap ... )“ fällt bei vielen Fans durch, trotzdem ist YouTuberin Bianca Heinicke (24) von der Resonanz fasziniert. „Es ist auf jeden Fall nicht mehr normal, wie viel Aufmerksamkeit dieses Lied bekommen hat“, sagte sie am Sonntag in einem Video auf der Internet-Plattform.
Platz zehn: Justin Bieber – Sorry
Platz neun: Mishovy Šílenosti – Pokemon Song
Platz acht: Miley Cyrus – We Can’t Stop
Platz sieben: Nicki Minaj – Anaconda
Platz sechs: Miley Cyrus – Wrecking Ball
Platz fünf: BibisBeautyPalace – How it is (wap bap...)
Platz vier: Jacob Sartorius – Sweatshirt
Platz drei: Psy – Gangnam Style
Platz zwei: Rebecca Black – Friday
Platz eins: Justin Bieber: Justin Bieber ft. Ludacris – Baby
