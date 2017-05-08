Berlin. Ihr erstes Musikvideo „How it is (wap bap ... )“ fällt bei vielen Fans durch, trotzdem ist YouTuberin Bianca Heinicke (24) von der Resonanz fasziniert. „Es ist auf jeden Fall nicht mehr normal, wie viel Aufmerksamkeit dieses Lied bekommen hat“, sagte sie am Sonntag in einem Video auf der Internet-Plattform.

Mit ihrem Song „How it is (wap bap...)" bricht YouTuberin Bibi gerade alle Rekorde – im negativen Sinne. Mehr als 1,5 Millionen Menschen gaben dem Video eine schlechte Bewertung. Welche Songs es sonst noch in die „most disliked" Top Ten geschafft haben, sehen Sie hier.

Platz zehn: Justin Bieber – Sorry

Platz neun: Mishovy Šílenosti – Pokemon Song

Platz acht: Miley Cyrus – We Can’t Stop

Platz sieben: Nicki Minaj – Anaconda

Platz sechs: Miley Cyrus – Wrecking Ball

Platz fünf: BibisBeautyPalace – How it is (wap bap...)

Platz vier: Jacob Sartorius – Sweatshirt

Platz drei: Psy – Gangnam Style

Platz zwei: Rebecca Black – Friday

Platz eins: Justin Bieber: Justin Bieber ft. Ludacris – Baby

Von RND/are/dpa