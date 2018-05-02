Here is our complete list of 500 adventures and challenges. The list is flexible, can change if we think of something new and should be a lot of fun to try! - Some are small some are big. - Some take minutes some take days or even weeks. - Some require careful planning some will be opportunistic. - Some will only be possible when the boys get much older. - Some are huge in planning, logistics and effort. - Some teach lessons, the importance of charity, or community. - Others are for the sheer pleasure of silliness and fun. Any suggestions for other challenges or adventures are most welcome. The list is provided for all to use. 1. Find buried treasure ✔️ 2. Conquer a new land ✔️ 3. Explore the deepest jungle 4. Build a shelter in the woods to sleep in 5. Go on a desert expedition 6. Launch a rocket 7. Have a shower in a waterfall 8. Survive a zombie outbreak ✔️ 9. See the northern lights ✔️ 10. Go orienteering ✔️ 11. Bag a rarity ✔️ 12. World’s biggest snowman 13. Have a Roman banquet ✔️ 14. Go sand sledging ✔️ 15. Catch a fish with a net ✔️ 16. Feed a bird from your hand ✔️ 17. Catch ten rainbows in photographs ✔️ 18. Save up to buy something big ✔️ 19. Paper planes from the highest mountain 20. Raise butterflies ✔️ 21. Do a scavenger hunt ✔️ 22. Watch an eclipse ✔️ 23. Attract twenty bird species to the garden ✔️ 24. Help animals survive the winter 25. Create a family tradition ✔️ 26. Explore a shipwreck ✔️ 27. Visit ten historic sites ✔️ 28. See a golden eagle 29. Watch a sunrise 30. Be a Neanderthal ✔️ 31. Hunt for seashells ✔️ 32. Go on a road trip 33. Watch dolphins ✔️ 34. Rock pooling ✔️ 35. Visit a seabird colony ✔️ 36. Find the oldest dated gravestone 37. Do a Tree top obstacle course ✔️ 38. Visit a national park ✔️ 39. Go to jail ✔️ 40. Cast metal ✔️ 41. Catch butterflies ✔️ 42. Carve pumpkins ✔️ 43. Make a parachute 44. Feather headdress ✔️ 45. Find the Bennachie dragon ✔️ 46. Go worm charming ✔️ 47. Climb a tree ✔️ 48. Go wave hopping 49. Science Festival ✔️ 50. Toast marshmallows ✔️ 51. Pay it forward ✔️ 52. Slime 53. Explore coastline from the sea ✔️ 54. Message in a bottle ✔️ 55. Make a movie 56. Poo sticks ✔️ 57. Camp in hammocks ✔️ 58. Make landscape art 59. Host a mini Olympics ✔️ 60. Make some art for the house ✔️ 61. Collect sea glass ✔️ 62. Take on the elements. All of them. ✔️ 63. Roll down a really big hill ✔️ 64. Fly a kite ✔️ 65. Make an airfix model ✔️ 66. A surprise for Ollie 67. Have a Snail race ✔️ 68. Eat an apple straight from a tree 69. Have an outdoor movie night ✔️ 70. Make rubbings ✔️ 71. Go to Disney 72. Solve a mysterious mystery 73. Build an Igloo 74. Go indoor camping ✔️ 75. Be a superhero ✔️ 76. Do apple bobbing ✔️ 77. Collect and play conkers ✔️ 78. Do indoor potholing ✔️ 79. Go crabbing ✔️ 80. Make a sand sculpture 81. Go to the theatre ✔️ 82. Go troll hunting ✔️ 83. Make popcorn without a lid ✔️ 84. Engage in piracy 85. Storm a castle ✔️ 86. Have an epic snowball fight 87. Ride on a steam train 88. Play truant from school ✔️ 89. Learn about an extinct animal ✔️ 90. A surprise for harry 91. An eating challenge ✔️ 92. Go to a car race ✔️ 93. Keep a snowman alive for a year ✔️ 94. Play in a rock band ✔️ 95. Feed lambs ✔️ 96. Make monster tracks & scare the locals 97. Go to a live music concert 98. Harry’s choice 99. Build a snow fort 100. Dishwasher cooking 101. Go to a big sports event 102. Send secret valentines 103. Ride a tractor ✔️ 104. Go up the down escalator 105. Plant, grow, eat ✔️ 106. Catch snowflakes on your tongues ✔️ 107. Be king for the day 108. Cook in clay ✔️ 109. Fly seed helicopters ✔️ 110. Build a secret den ✔️ 111. Make a catapult ✔️ 112. Create amazing ice cubes 113. Twenty parks in a day ✔️ 114. Make a rainbow 115. Bubble wands ✔️ 116. Make a cactus garden ✔️ 117. Snog a frog. Kiss a puddock ✔️ 118. Time in chalk shadow 119. Make a fairy ring 120. Find a smugglers cave ✔️ 121. Sleep in a bothy 122. Mission to Mars ✔️ 123. Create your own style ✔️ 124. Build a waterslide 125. Erect an inukshuk 126. Painting pots ✔️ 127. Make something from natural materials ✔️ 128. Choose a species to protect 129. A random act of kindness 130. Read a banned book ✔️ 131. Track wild animals 132. Make a driftwood shelter ✔️ 133. Visit the NHM ✔️ 134. Grow crystals 135. Make a bird feeder ✔️ 136. Find a bird’s nest ✔️ 137. Learn to speak another language 138. Explore a hill fort ✔️ 139. Bank seeds to grow next year ✔️ 140. Go to a living history event ✔️ 141. Cross a river without getting wet ✔️ 142. Make something from the strandline 143. Make a Butterfly bar 144. Create a nature photo-journal 145. Build a luxury bird bath 146. Time thunder and lighting 147. Grow plants in a glass 148. Make a pooter 149. Find canopy bugs 150. Build a bivouac 151. Unearth a fossil ✔️ 152. Seaweed safari ✔️ 153. Dragonfly hunt 154. Visit a lighthouse ✔️ 155. Go metal detecting ✔️ 156. Watch a seal haul out site ✔️ 157. Hear a dawn chorus 158. Go on a safari 159. Forage at low tide and cook 160. Bivi bagging ✔️ 161. Ride the funicular ✔️ 162. Wildlife hotels 163. Ride a combine harvester ✔️ 164. Build a pitfall trap ✔️ 165. Do an insect safari 166. Make and test an anemometer 167. Build a log pile house 168. Woodlouse maze ✔️ 169. Grow hitchhiker seeds 170. Frame pressed flowers 171. Make leaf skeletons 172. Explore a ruin ✔️ 173. Do a 1000 piece puzzle 174. Erect a tent ✔️ 175. Make snow tea ✔️ 176. Learn how to use tools ✔️ 177. Bake bread ✔️ 178. Do a magic trick 179. Learn CPR 180. Walk on stilts ✔️ 181. Lego World Tour ✔️ 182. Make a twig raft ✔️ 183. Disassemble an old appliance ✔️ 184. Have a mud bath ✔️ 185. Slide down a fire pole ✔️ 186. Sleep at the top of a mountain 187. Plan and go camper vanning 188. Race to the Pole 189. The Jungle Temple challenge 190. Retrace the Beagle expedition 191. Build a tree house 192. Watch a meteor shower 193. Go surfing 194. Do a winter summit 195. Choose a good cause to support ✔️ 196. See 100 bird species in one day 197. Arboreal traverse 198. Invent an entirely new sport 199. Call an owl ✔️ 200. Try slacklining ✔️ 201. Learn to Juggle 202. Make a family newspaper 203. Plan, shop, and cook a meal ✔️ 204. Make a trebuchet 205. Go skiing ✔️ 206. Make decisions by dice 207. Hold a snake 208. Hold a Butterfly species marathon 209. Sledge down a mountain 210. Make a primordial soup 211. Take photographs of the seabed ✔️ 212. Small mammal detection 213. Make a fossil for the future 214. Ten keepie uppies 215. Get lost in a maze ✔️ 216. The ten mammal marathon 217. Start a rock collection 218. Bird bingo 219. Find space rocks 220. Watch an otter in the wild 221. Go on an archaeological dig ✔️ 222. Go geocaching ✔️ 223. Go fossil hunting 224. Climb a mountain via own route 225. Go on a nature walk at night 226. Be a rockhound 227. Go abseiling 228. Make a time capsule ✔️ 229. Sleep in a haunted castle ✔️ 230. Do a paper chase 231. Write a play and perform it 232. Identify birdcalls ✔️ 233. Make candles ✔️ 234. Learn to sign ✔️ 235. Hit a bullseye 236. Fly a falcon ✔️ 237. Go to a music festival 238. Snorkel a river, lake & ocean 239. Ride the waves 240. Go jousting ✔️ 241. Go wild swimming 242. Viking funeral ✔️ 243. Find a Selkie 244. A surprise for mummy 245. Movie magic ✔️ 246. Have a really fancy afternoon tea ✔️ 247. Make a scrapbook 248. Make a life soundtrack 249. Go ice-skating ✔️ 250. Invent a new species 251. Eat a bug ✔️ 252. Go to a highland games 253. Create a Scooby Sandwich ✔️ 254. Create a secret society 255. Have a food fight 256. Make a wigwam 257. Learn Ninja skills 258. Visit Legoland ✔️ 259. Daddy’s choice 260. Celebrate half birthdays ✔️ 261. Have a water balloon fight ✔️ 262. Have a midnight feast ✔️ 263. Watch a silent movie 264. Muddy puddles ✔️ 265. Build a monster leaf pile 266. Make a bumblebee box 267. Create a bee friendly garden 268. See sunspots 269. Go body boarding ✔️ 270. Collect 20 shells ✔️ 271. Mushroom spore pictures 272. Lie down and listen 273. Nature treasure hunt 274. Measure hailstones 275. Make compost 276. Help birds nest ✔️ 277. Dissect Owl pellets ✔️ 278. Observe rainwater life 279. Feather collection 280. Measure rainfall for a year 281. Tag and track ✔️ 282. Make a stone float 283. Make a wormery ✔️ 284. Measure tree age ✔️ 285. Follow in the footsteps of a hero 286. Have a disability for the day 287. Read a classic 288. Paint a self-portrait 289. Go to an art gallery ✔️ 290. Eat the world 291. Dissect an animal 292. Do a scientific experiment ✔️ 293. Help an elderly person 294. Break the rules ✔️ 295. Make a collection 296. Create a flag ✔️ 297. Help someone at xmas ✔️ 298. Watch an animal give birth 299. Drive a car ✔️ 300. Fish for tea and cook on a fire ✔️ 301. Learn sword skills 302. Have an archery competition ✔️ 303. Make a meal out of foraged food 304. Build a bridge 305. Skin and cook a rabbit 306. Explore a tunnel ✔️ 307. Learn tracks and signs 308. Make a wildlife hide ✔️ 309. Light a fire without matches ✔️ 310. Navigate using a map & compass 311. Learn to play chess 312. Make a bow and arrow ✔️ 313. Learn first aid ✔️ 314. Clubhouse ✔️ 315. Play a musical instrument 316. Feather for mackerel 317. Ride a horse ✔️ 318. Row a boat 319. Leave a trail to be followed 320. Try curling 321. Tickle a trout ✔️ 322. Teach the dog a new trick 323. Make some jewellery 324. Rebuild the death star ✔️ 325. Learn to dance 326. Make a map 327. Make a fish trap 328. Cast footprints 329. Droppings id 330. Make Camouflage to watch wildlife 331. Train bees 332. Spider web catchers ✔️ 333. Make a waterfall 334. Create a woodland terrarium 335. Follow ants ✔️ 336. Bee id 337. Test bird brains 338. Wall or roof gardening 339. Watch a newt grow 340. Coasteering 341. Inflatable portaging 342. Go hunting ✔️ 343. Sleep in a stone circle 344. Mini Everest climb 345. Spend the night in a cave 346. Follow a river from source to sea 347. Be modern day Robinson Crusoe 348. Make a raft 349. Ghyll scramble 350. Mountain bike a mountain 351. Make a pond 352. Get a story in the local paper ✔️ 353. Get behind a waterfall ✔️ 354. Go on a zip line 355. Write and publish a story 356. Make furniture out of driftwood 357. See dawn to dusk in the same day 358. Do a 5 till 9 adventure 359. Make nettle soup ✔️ 360. Go on a reptile hunt 361. Compose a song 362. Invent something and build it 363. Do an obstacle course 364. Make a lobster pot & catch dinner 365. Drink milk from a cow 366. Mother hen Challenge ✔️ 367. Cook a cockatrice 368. Send a balloon camera into space ✔️ 369. Complete an assault course 370. Climb a volcano 371. Find some cave paintings 372. Build a cairn 373. Do a river float 374. Explore a foreign city 375. Go whale watching 376. Find a trig point ✔️ 377. Be lost and find your way back 378. Go on a long hike 379. Watch a badger den ✔️ 380. Explore a Broch 381. Set up a moth trap ✔️ 382. Explore using an ancient map 383. Watch bats at night ✔️ 384. Ride in a vintage car ✔️ 385. Explore a tall ship 386. Blindfold map home 387. Pan for gold ✔️ 388. Go white water rafting 389. A surprise for daddy 390. Have an outside birthday 391. Make a rope swing 392. Swim in the rain 393. Go paintballing 394. Bid at an auction 395. Go to a ceilidh 396. Plan & execute a jewel heist 397. Go to a musical 398. Paint a mural 399. Send balloon gifts into the ether 400. Go incognito 401. Go on the biggest rollercoaster 402. Escape from Colditz 403. Go Karting 404. Ollie’s choice 405. Go rock climbing ✔️ 406. Help for Neonatal 407. Do charity work abroad 408. Work on a farm ✔️ 409. Take a stand 410. Discover local history 411. Map the solar system 412. Live in a different era 413. Make a mistake and learn from it 414. Photograph the Milky Way 415. Help a friend 416. Do a beach clean ✔️ 417. Help an injured animal ✔️ 418. Make a pinhole camera 419. Help somebody who is stuck 420. Recycle something thrown away 421. Be homeless for a night 422. Fungi id 423. Organise an expedition 424. Go Sailing ✔️ 425. Go bouldering ✔️ 426. Do a backflip 427. Make a signal fire 428. Cook on a rock ✔️ 429. Change a wheel 430. Set a Wentworth trap ✔️ 431. Make charcoal and draw with it 432. Go on a reconnaissance mission 433. Take a panoramic photo ✔️ 434. Create a new recipe and cook it 435. Cuillin ridge overnight 436. Explore a kelp forest 437. Coast to Coast 438. Three-peak challenge 439. Bog snorkelling 440. Go night swimming 441. Go quad biking 442. Dinner at the top of a mountain 443. Cook the days meals on a fire 444. Go caving 445. See a basking shark 446. Walk on a glacier 447. Stick a pin in the map and visit 448. Take part in art ✔️ 449. Run a trail race 450. Play extreme golf 451. Have a beach bonfire party 452. Have a movie marathon 453. Spend a holiday in a cabin 454. Mummy’s choice 455. Pick an obscure holiday and celebrate it ✔️ 456. Stargazing ✔️ 457. Domino pebbles ✔️ 458. Make lemonade 459. Become a knight ✔️ 460. Tree swing 461. Make a dinosaur garden ✔️ 462. Leave earths orbit ✔️ 463. Create a froggery ✔️ 464. Ten Castle Trail ✔️ 465. Cloud spotting 466. Raise chickens ✔️ 467. Id and follow tracks ✔️ 468. Cook on a griddle ✔️ 469. Sieve a mudflat ✔️ 470. Make amber insects 471. Grow stalactites 472. Learn trail symbols ✔️ 473. Do a plant sense experiment 474. Sunflower tracking 475. Stone circles ✔️ 476. Learn to draw birds 477. Id spider web types 478. Work as a stablehand ✔️ 479. Create a sundial 480. Insect sanctuary 481. Use a quadrat or a tetrad 482. Grow an oak tree 483. Build a nestbox ✔️ 484. Lichen hunt 485. Attract butterflies 486. Dance like no one is watching ✔️ 487. Cloud in a jar 488. Feed a carnivorous plant ✔️ 489. Spot the planets 490. Do something that scares you 491. Make an ice slide 492. Cook on a spit ✔️ 493. Start a rebellion 494. Do something for the community 495. Pay something for the person behind you 496. Do wildlife photography 497. Indulge in luxury camping ✔️ 498. Go spear fishing 499. See something truly spectacular 500. The final adventure