New York. Die Präsidentschaft sei eine große Aufgabe, der er alles hinten an stelle. Mit diesem Schritt wolle Donald Trump mögliche „Interessenskonflikte“ vermeiden. Aus dem Geschäftsmann Trump wird nun immer mehr Präsident Trump.

I will be holding a major news conference in New York City with my children on December 15 to discuss the fact that I will be leaving my ... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2016

great business in total in order to fully focus on running the country in order to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! While I am not mandated to .... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2016

do this under the law, I feel it is visually important, as President, to in no way have a conflict of interest with my various businesses.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2016

Hence, legal documents are being crafted which take me completely out of business operations. The Presidency is a far more important task! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2016

Von RND/fw