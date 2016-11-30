Volltextsuche über das Angebot:
zum Wetter
5 ° / -6 ° Sprühregen
Navigation:
Trump zieht sich aus seinen Unternehmen zurück

Designierter US-Präsident Trump zieht sich aus seinen Unternehmen zurück

Beim Nachrichtendienst Twitter gab Donald Trump bekannt, dass er sich aus all seinen Unternehmen zurückziehen wird, um sich voll und ganz auf die Aufgaben als US-Präsident konzentrieren zu können.

Voriger Artikel
Islamist hat sich unbemerkt radikalisiert und plante Gewalttat
Artikel veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 30.11.2016 13:19 Uhr
Artikel aktualisiert: Mittwoch, 30.11.2016 14:44 Uhr

Zieht sich als Geschäftsmann zurück: Der designierte US-Präsident Donald Trump.
 

Quelle: dpa

New York.  Die Präsidentschaft sei eine große Aufgabe, der er alles hinten an stelle. Mit diesem Schritt wolle Donald Trump mögliche „Interessenskonflikte“ vermeiden. Aus dem Geschäftsmann Trump wird nun immer mehr Präsident Trump.

Von RND/fw

Voriger Artikel
Alles zur US-Wahl 2016

Die Wahl ist entschieden: Donald Trump wird der 45. Präsident der USA. Auf unserer Themenseite finden Sie aktuelle Berichte, Analysen und Hintergrundinformationen zur Wahl des Präsidenten der Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika. mehr

Aktuelle Bilder Alle Galerien
CDU-Parteitag in Hameln

Zum Landesparteitag der niedersächsischen CDU in Hameln haben sich rund 450 Delegierte versammelt, um über einen Spitzenkandidaten für die Landtagswahl 2018 zu entscheiden. Sie nominierten einstimmig Bernd Althusmann.

Meistgelesen in Politik
Bildergalerie Alle Galerien
Die Karikatur des Tages

So sehen unsere Karikaturisten die Welt.

Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung / HAZ
zum Seitenanfang
Start Nachrichten Hannover
Thema Bilder Videos Sonntag
Freizeit Ratgeber
Anzeigen
Abo & Leserservice
  • Sie befinden sich hier: Designierter US-Präsident – Trump zieht sich aus seinen Unternehmen zurück – HAZ – Hannoversche Allgemeine
Zur Tablet Webseite wechselnZur Smartphone Webseite wechseln