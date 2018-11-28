Hannover

The worlds biggest IT-fair CEBIT is dead. Deutsche Messe AG announced the immediate end of Cebit on Wednesday in Hanover, Germany. The event planned for mid June 2019 has been cancelled. The reason why is the long and steady decline of exhibitors and visitors.

Go here for a longer version of this text in german language.

CEBIT has been one of the most prominent fairs for IT, technology and digital environment for years. But since the beginning of the millenium, CEBIT saw a steady decline of visitors and exhibitors. Even a radical conceptual change in 2018, aimed to let the fair become more attractive to businessmen and local people at the same time, could not stop the fair from going down.

