China stellt Export von Stahl und Fisch nach Nordkorea ein

Peking. Peking erhöht den Druck auf das Regime in Pjöngjang. Chinas Führung beschloss am Montag einen Importstopp von Stahl und Meeresfrüchten. Das berichtet die „Bild“-Zeitung in ihrer aktuellen Online-Ausgabe. US-Präsident Trump hatte in der Vergangenheit mehrfach von China eine härtere Gangart gegenüber Nordkorea eingefordert.

...they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

...they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

Von RND/sos