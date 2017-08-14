Volltextsuche über das Angebot:
China stellt Export von Stahl und Fisch nach Nordkorea ein

Peking erhöht den Druck auf das Regime in Pjöngjang. Chinas Führung beschloss am Montag einen Importstopp von Stahl und Meeresfrüchten. Das berichtet die „Bild“-Zeitung in ihrer aktuellen Online-Ausgabe.

Artikel veröffentlicht: Montag, 14.08.2017 11:07 Uhr
Artikel aktualisiert: Montag, 14.08.2017 11:13 Uhr

Nordkorea kann immer weniger auf Chinas Hilfe zählen.
 

Quelle: AP

Peking.  Peking erhöht den Druck auf das Regime in Pjöngjang. Chinas Führung beschloss am Montag einen Importstopp von Stahl und Meeresfrüchten. Das berichtet die „Bild“-Zeitung in ihrer aktuellen Online-Ausgabe. US-Präsident Trump hatte in der Vergangenheit mehrfach von China eine härtere Gangart gegenüber Nordkorea eingefordert.

Von RND/sos

