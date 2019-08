Area 51 Festival: Kleinstadt befürchtet Chaos und will den Notstand ausrufen

View this post on Instagram

Throwback to my road trip to #area51 last summer. Since there seems to be a stir of people wanting to make a little road trip out there I figured why not give some safety tips on your road trip. I had a half-day to burn and needed a break from Vegas last summer. Some for those of you still determined to "see what's out there" despite the Air Force warning here are my trip tips: 1. Make a road trip safety checklist. Example: Gas, spare tire, tire changing kit, flashlight, snacks/water, extra cell battery, tell a friend where you are going, save some map screen shots (cell service may be down in certain areas), etc... 2. Make sure your vehicle is in good condition and that you have a spare tire. With limited cell areas and long periods without passing vehicles you don't want to spend a night in the desert because of a flat. 3. Make sure you have a full tank of gas before leaving Vegas. There was one gas station along the route and it looked like it may or may not be open on your trip. 4. Snacks and water. Essential for any road trip. 5. Once you get to the town of Rachel there's a hotel/restaurant called the LittleA'Lee'Inn. That's as far as you really need to go. They have a great Alien Burger. The bartender/cook is a nice fella and loves to meet the people that make the trek out. The locals that hang out at the bar are equally talkative and should have the latest " INTEL" on Area 51. Be sure to leave a dollar for the ceiling. 6. After your Alien Burger if you still decide you want to "see them Aliens" you're on your own. I'll go a little more in depth on my FB page and YouTube Channel (SafeTravelsGuy) if you want more " INTEL." 7. I wouldn't advise traveling around out in that area at night. Lots of desert animals Crossing the roads. #area51 #tbt #throwbackthursday #stormarea51theycantstopallofus #safetytipps #traveltips #seethemaliens #rachaelnevada #safetravels #safetravelsguy #travel #travelsafetraveloften #safe #roadtrip #alien #alienburger #usairforce #security