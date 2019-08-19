He-Man bekommt eigene Netflix-Serie

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday at @thepowercon in Anaheim, we announced a @masters anime series that we’re making with @mattel and @powerhousecreative for @netflix! We surprised the panel in attendance with the news and, by the Power of Grayskull, it went over huge! This is the secret project marvelous @marcbernardin and I have teased on #fatmanbeyond for the last few months: a continuation of the classic era #motu, featuring all the Eternians you love and hate: He-Man, Skeletor, Teela, Man-at-Arms, Orko, Cringer, Evil-Lyn, Randor, Marlena and more! To be entrusted with this rich mythology is a gift, so the writers and I treat it as such. Along with me and Marc, @supergirlcw writer rock star @etcarrasco is on board, as is @quesadiya (who we snagged from the #magicthegathering animated series), and #reignofthesupermen super scribe @ilovetimsheridan! Rob (author of the Eternity War) and Melanie at #mattel have been incredible partners in crafting an epic tale of the final battle between the defenders of Grayskull and the forces of Snake Mountain! Many thanks to colorist and Con creator @jamesvalstaples and the fine folks at the #powercon for letting us summon the Power there! But the big thanks go to @animateted, a lifelong He-Man fan who made this his passion project! Most execs give notes on drafts handed in, but Netflix Teddy was WITH us in the Writer’s Room, dropping legit fire ideas for Revelation because he is a fan of the franchise, first and foremost. We never have to explain our weird, wonderful world to some stodgy suit who hasn’t heard of Hordak because Ted’s forgotten more about the #mastersoftheuniverse than some of us will ever know (luckily, we have He-Man.org as an astonishingly accurate research index)! I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe! I realize I have the Power now, so I promise: I won’t Orko this! Too soon to share any story details, but I can let slip with a smelly spoiler: Stinkor is in play! #KevinSmith #mattel #netflix #powerhouseanimation #heman #skeletor #stinkor #anime #mastersoftheuniverserevelation