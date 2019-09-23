Menü
Suche
Hannoversche Allgemeine | Ihre Zeitung aus Hannover
Anmelden
Anzeigen & Märkte
Shops
E-Paper
Abo
Medien & TV TV-Koch Carl Ruiz stirbt mit nur 44 Jahren
Nachrichten Medien & TV

TV-Koch Carl Ruiz stirbt mit nur 44 Jahren

Partner im Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland
09:51 23.09.2019
Medien & TV Koch TV-Koch Carl Ruiz stirbt mit nur 44 Jahren

TV-Zuschauern war er aus Sendungen auf dem amerikanischen “The Food Network” bekannt: TV-Koch und Gastronom Carl Ruiz ist mit nur 44 Jahren überraschend gestorben.

Das amerikanische "The Food Network" trauert um den bekannten Koch Carl Ruiz. Quelle: picture alliance / dpa

Der kubanisch-amerikanische TV-Koch und Gastronom Carl Ruiz ist im Alter von 44 Jahren gestorben. Sein New Yorker Restaurant La Cubana gab am Sonntag auf Instagram seinen Tod bekannt.

View this post on Instagram

On behalf of the La Cubana family, with heavy hearts, we are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved Executive Chef Carl Ruiz. No words can fully express our sadness at the sudden loss of our dear friend and brother. Beyond his immense culinary talent, Carl's larger-than-life personality never failed to entertain, enlighten, and uplift every person he encountered along his #Ruizing adventures. His fierce intellect and infectious humor knew no bounds. He was a mighty force of down home Cuban cuisine, and lived life to the fullest, just as he cooked—with “dancing always” as the most important ingredient. Here at La Cubana, Carl paid proud tribute to his Cuban roots each night, and it is here that Carl's legacy, undeniable spirit and passion for his culture will live on. We hope we make you proud, Carlito. . To honor the work you loved so much Chef, La Cubana will continue your work in establishing The Carl Ruiz Scholarship Foundation for aspiring chefs. . We love you! You are already missed. Rest easy

A post shared by La Cubana (@lacubananyc) on

Die Todesursache war zunächst unklar. Ruiz trat regelmäßig beim Sender The Food Network auf, wo er gegen andere Köche antrat und als Juror andere beurteilte. Er betrieb zudem eine Reihe von Lokalen auf der ganzen Welt. Zuletzt öffnete im Viertel Chelsea im New Yorker Bezirk Manhattan sein Restaurant La Cubana, das Küche seiner Heimat Kuba anbietet. Das Lokal will zu Ehren von Ruiz aufstrebenden Köchen ein Stipendium anbieten.

Lesen Sie auch: Erster deutscher Raumfahrer Sigmund Jähn ist tot

RND/AP

Newsletter abonnieren
Mehr aus Medien & TV
Medien & TV Emmys - Über diesen Witz konnten die Emmy-Promis gar nicht lachen

Dass Witze über Bill Cosby und Roseanne nicht wirklich gut ankommen, zeigte sich bei der Emmy-Verleihung. Über zwei Reality-TV-Schwestern lachten die Stars im Publikum umso lauter.

09:38 Uhr
Medien & TV Tatort - “Tatort: Die harte Kern”: Wer sind “Thelma und Louise”?

Im “Tatort: Die harte Kern” sprechen Dorn und Lessing während der Ermittlungen zweimal davon, wie “Thelma und Louise” zu sein. Auf wen die beiden anspielen und was sie mit Lessing und Dorn zu tun haben? Die Antwort gibt es hier.

09:21 Uhr
Medien & TV Emmys - Emmys: Das sind die Tops und Flops vom roten Teppich

Die Emmys sind der wichtigste Fernsehpreis der Welt – klar, dass sich die Stars dafür auch bei der 71. Auflage besonders in Schale werfen. Wir zeigen die spektakulärsten Outfits – und auch einige Mode-Sünden.

06:51 Uhr
Nach Oben