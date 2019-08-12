Menü
Influencerin fotografiert sich nackt mit Plastiktüten - für den Umweltschutz

22:11 12.08.2019
Anja Rubik ist ein polnisches Supermodel und kämpft für den Umweltschutz. Um ihre Fans davon zu überzeugen, es ihr gleich zu tun, hat sie sich einiges einfallen lassen.

Supermodel Anja Rubik bei einer Premiere bei den Filmfestspielen in Cannes. Quelle: picture alliance/dpa
Warschau

Sie stand schon für Kampagnen für Armani, Dior und Versace vor der Kamera. Nun hat das polnische Supermodel Anja Rubik ein neues Projekt: Sie setzt sich für den Umweltschutz ein. Genauer genommen: Sie will auf Plastikmüll in den Meeren aufmerksam machen.

Dafür greift sie zu einer ungewöhnlichen Methode: Auf ihrem Instagram Account (mehr als eine Million Menschen folgen ihr dort) fotografiert sie sich mit Plastik - und nackt. Sie schreibt zu den Fotos unter anderem: “Es ist Sommer, ihr seid am Strand, also hebt eine Plastiklasche auf, eine Tüte oder etwas Müll. Hebt es auf! Die Dinge, die ihr aufhebt, werden kein Tier mehr töten und werden nicht zu Mikroplastik.”

View this post on Instagram

It’s summer, you are on the beach, you see a plastic bottle, bag, any plastic element or some sort of trash, maybe a cigarette bud PICK IT UP !! The pieces you do pick up won’t kill an ANIMAL and can’t break up further into micro plastics! For the cynics - yes this will not solve the plastic ocean pollution problem - BUT - better than doing nothing and could save an animals life! It will also change the way we perceive plastic trash and impact others ! Take pictures of the trash that you see on beaches and that you have collected! Post it! Show the world you care !!!! All plastics used in the images have been collected same day as part of a @parley.tv beach clean up! #parley #plasticpollution #oceans PH @vavaribeiro

A post shared by Anja Rubik (@anja_rubik) on

Den Kritikern nimmt sie direkt Wind aus den Segeln: “An die Zyniker: Ja, es wird nicht das Plastikproblem im Ozean lösen. Aber: Besser als nichts zu tun und es könnte ein Tierleben retten.” Die meisten ihrer Beiträge wurden mehr als 10.000 Mal geliked.

rnd/lob

View this post on Instagram

The fossil fuel industry plans to increase plastic production by 40% over the next 10 years. These oil giants are rapidly building petrochemical plants across the United States to turn fracked gas into plastic. This means more toxic air pollution and plastic in our oceans. Fossil fuel companies have invested more than $180 billion into building plastic production facilities over the last seven years, according to the Guardian. In the last 65 years estimated 8.3 billion metric tons of plastic were created To get a sense of the size of that, 8.3 metric tons is equivalent to: * 822,000 Eiffel Towers * 25,000 Empire State Buildings * 80 million blue whales * 1 billion elephants The report estimated that 6.3 million metric tons of plastic out of the 8.3 has been thrown out, 9% of this waste has been recycled and 12% incinerated. So 5 billion metric tons of plastic are scattered across the world, clogging coastlines, creating huge gyres in the oceans, piling up along streets and in landfills, killing wildlife. VOTE FOR PEOPLE THAT CARE FOR OUR Plastic bag in the images collected during a @parley.tv beach clean up. PH. @vavaribeiro #plasticpollution #pollution #oceanplasticpollution #oceans

A post shared by Anja Rubik (@anja_rubik) on

