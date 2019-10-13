Beide starben am selben Tag - Julianne Hough trauert um ihre zwei Hunde

View this post on Instagram

It is with the heaviest heart that I share with you the passing of our beloved dogs Lexi and Harley. Their tragic passing has left my wife and I heartbroken. Lexi and Harley were not just pets to us, they were our children, and we loved them as such. They were the purest example of love that I have ever seen. They showed me that true love did exist in the world. The way they loved their mom @juleshough and the way she loved them back was the first time I knew that there was hope for me to have love in my life. And they accepted me into their little family, and helped me become a dad for the first time. The past 2 weeks have been filled with tears of sorrow, and tears of joy. The immense pain we feel by their loss is due to the overwhelming love we had for them. Every single beautiful part of them will be missed, but we trust that they are in a better place now, and can still feel their presence in our hearts. I want to thank the many people who have helped see us through the past 2 weeks. The outpouring of love and support we have received from our family and friends has helped heal our hearts. I am eternally grateful for everyone who has held space for my wife and I to grieve and mourn. There are too many names to list, but you all know who you are, and know that we couldn’t have made it through this without each and everyone of you. In the most sincere way possible, thank you very much. Thank you to @kristysowin, @derekhough, and @camilaforeroo for going above and beyond what we could ever imagine asking of you. There simply are no words to express our gratitude, we love you deeply and are so grateful for you. Thank you to my wife for allowing me to share in their world, and trusting me to be their dad. I wasn’t perfect, but I loved them with every ounce of my heart. And thank you Lexi and Harley, for teaching me grace, softening my heart, and showing me love. You are perfect, and may you Rest In Peace. ❤️❤️