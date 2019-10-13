Beide starben am selben Tag - Julianne Hough trauert um ihre zwei Hunde

Schauspielerin und Tänzerin Julianne Hough (31, "Safe Haven") hat ihre geliebten Hunde Lexi und Harley verloren. Wie aus einem Instagram-Post der 31-Jährigen hervorgeht, starben die beiden Cavalier King Charles Spaniel am 28. September 2019. Houghs Ehemann, der kanadische Eishockeyspieler Brooks Laich (36), spricht auf seiner Instagram-Seite von einem "tragischen Verlust". Das Paar ist am Boden zerstört. Dennoch findet es Worte der Dankbarkeit.
View this post on Instagram
It is with the heaviest heart that I share with you the passing of our beloved dogs Lexi and Harley. Their tragic passing has left my wife and I heartbroken. Lexi and Harley were not just pets to us, they were our children, and we loved them as such. They were the purest example of love that I have ever seen. They showed me that true love did exist in the world. The way they loved their mom @juleshough and the way she loved them back was the first time I knew that there was hope for me to have love in my life. And they accepted me into their little family, and helped me become a dad for the first time. The past 2 weeks have been filled with tears of sorrow, and tears of joy. The immense pain we feel by their loss is due to the overwhelming love we had for them. Every single beautiful part of them will be missed, but we trust that they are in a better place now, and can still feel their presence in our hearts. I want to thank the many people who have helped see us through the past 2 weeks. The outpouring of love and support we have received from our family and friends has helped heal our hearts. I am eternally grateful for everyone who has held space for my wife and I to grieve and mourn. There are too many names to list, but you all know who you are, and know that we couldn’t have made it through this without each and everyone of you. In the most sincere way possible, thank you very much. Thank you to @kristysowin, @derekhough, and @camilaforeroo for going above and beyond what we could ever imagine asking of you. There simply are no words to express our gratitude, we love you deeply and are so grateful for you. Thank you to my wife for allowing me to share in their world, and trusting me to be their dad. I wasn’t perfect, but I loved them with every ounce of my heart. And thank you Lexi and Harley, for teaching me grace, softening my heart, and showing me love. You are perfect, and may you Rest In Peace. ❤️❤️
"Danke, für die immerwährenden Erinnerungen"
Laich, der seit 2017 mit der Schauspielerin verheiratet ist, schreibt über die beiden Vierbeiner: "Sie zeigten mir, dass wahre Liebe auf der Welt existiert." Sie seien für das Paar nicht nur Haustiere gewesen, sondern Familienmitglieder. "Danke, dass ihr meine Babys wart, meine Töchter", schreibt daher auch Hough zu den zahlreichen Schnappschüssen und Videos.
View this post on Instagram
Pure love is real, it existed through us. My heart expanded and felt the truth of what is possible. I am forever grateful. Thank you for your love. Thank you for being my babies, my daughters. Thank you for choosing me. Thank you for teaching me how to be your mother. Thank you for allowing me to give and receive love. Thank you for your kisses. Thank you for your blessings every single minute of every single day. Thank you for your souls. Thank you for protecting me. Thank you for letting me protect you. Thank you for protecting each other. Thank you for the timeless memories. Thank you for your magic. Thank you for being the most consistent and constant beings in my life. Thank you for being you. Thank you for being my guardians on this earth and even more so now. I’ve never experienced a love like ours. I miss you I love you forever Now You Are Free Lexi July 21 2008 - September 28 2019 Harley March 28 2011 - September 28 2019
Und weiter: "Danke, dass ihr mich beschützt habt und dass ich euch beschützen durfte." Lexi und Harley seien "die beständigsten Wesen" in ihrem Leben gewesen. "Ich habe noch nie eine Liebe wie unsere erlebt." Sie werde die beiden vermissen und für immer lieben. Die Erinnerungen an sie und die gemeinsamen Momente würden für immer währen. "Jetzt seid ihr frei", so die Worte der 31-Jährigen zum Abschied.
Lesen Sie auch: Jane Fonda auf Klimademo in Washington verhaftet
RND/spot