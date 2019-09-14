Meghan macht jetzt Mode

Menü
19:28 14.09.2019
Großer Auftritt für einen guten Zweck: Herzogin Meghan hat ihre erste Modekollektion vorgestellt. Mit der Kleidung zum erschwinglichen Preis will sie arbeitslosen Frauen den Wiedereinstieg in den Job erleichtern - und punktet damit bei ihren weiblichen Fans.

Herzogin Meghan bei der Vorstellung ihrer Kollektion. Quelle: imago images / i Images

Die Herzogin Meghan hat Kleidung für eine britische Wohltätigkeitsorganisation zu Gunsten arbeitsloser Frauen entworfen. Die Frau von Prinz Harry nahm an einem Empfang in einem John-Lewis-Kaufhaus teil, um die Kollektion aus Berufskleidung und Accessoires vorzustellen, die sie mit der befreundeten Designerin Misha Nonoo hervorgebracht hat. Produziert wurden Blazer, eine Handtasche und Hosen.

Kleidung zu günstigen Preisen

Die "Smart Set"-Kollektion unterstützt die Wohltätigkeitsorganisation Smart Works, deren Schirmherrin Meghan ist. Verkauft werden die einzelnen Stücke zu günstigen bis erschwinglichen Preisen. Damit soll es arbeitslosen und -suchenden Frauen ermöglicht werden, angemessen und schick gekleidet den nächsten Bewerbungstermin wahrzunehmen bzw. beim neuen Job zu erscheinen.

Meghan teilte mit: "Als Frauen ist es, denke ich, zu 100 Prozent unsere Verantwortung, uns gegenseitig zu unterstützen und zu befördern."

Auf Instagram war ein kurzer Mitschnitt des Auftritts zu sehen; die Herzogin wirkte entspannt, gut gelaunt und sichtlich erleichtert. Der Empfang war einer der ersten offiziellen Termine für Meghan seit der Geburt ihres Kindes Archie im Mai.

View this post on Instagram

Introducing the new Smart Works collection, #TheSmartSet Over the last year, The Duchess of Sussex and @SmartWorksCharity have come together to launch a very special initiative. Following numerous visits to the charity, The Duchess, who is patron of Smart Works, noticed an underlying issue...While the donations were plentiful, the right sizes and classic wardrobe staples were not always available. Since then - having partnered with leading British fashion designers @InsideJigsaw, @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer and @MishaNonoo - The Duchess has championed the launch of a new Smart Works capsule collection that will help properly equip these women for their next chapter. • “When you buy any item in the Smart Set Capsule Collection for Smart Works, the same item will be given to a Smart Works client, and with it, the confidence and support she needs to enter the workforce and take an important step in building a career.” - The Duchess of Sussex Created in September 2013 with the goal to help unemployed women regain the confidence that may have been blurred during more difficult times, Smart Works provides invaluable support in these women’s return to employment and towards transforming their lives. Not only do they supply complete outfits for job interviews, Smart Works provides access to one-to-one interview training and the opportunity to join Smart Works Network, meeting every month to further their professional and personal development. #TheSmartSet collection – that features a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and bag – will be on sale for two weeks starting today. Please support the women of Smart Works by purchasing one of the pieces and being part of another woman’s success story. Video ©️ SussexRoyal / Photo ©️ @JennyZarins

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

RND/AP

