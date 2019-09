Nach schwerem Autounfall: So geht es für Kevin Hart weiter

View this post on Instagram

TUNE IN TOMORROW (Monday) for the premiere of the @kellyclarksonshow on @ NBC! Her first guest ever was yours truly and we had a BLAST! My son @kevinhart4real was originally booked but when he was injured in a recent car accident - I did the right thing and stepped in for my family. Thank God he was buckled into his car seat Heal up brotha, always got your back. Enjoy the show everyone!!