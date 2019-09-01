Prinz Harry nimmt Baby Archie mit auf Südafrika-Reise

Prinz Harry nimmt seinen Sohn Archie und Ehefrau Meghan im Herbst mit auf einen offiziellen Besuch in Südafrika. "Ich kann es gar nicht abwarten, Südafrika meine Frau und meinen Sohn vorzustellen", schrieb der Herzog von Sussex, so sein offizieller Titel, am Sonntag auf der Social-Media-Plattform Instagram. Prinz Harry wird solo auch nach Malawi, Angola und Botsuana reisen.
Für ihn sei das südliche Afrika in den vergangenen 20 Jahren zu einer zweiten Heimat geworden, schrieb er. Prinz Harry hat in verschiedenen Umwelt- und Tierschutzprojekten in Afrika gearbeitet. Er ist Schirmherr einer Organisation, die sich in Botsuana für den Schutz der Nashörner einsetzt.
View this post on Instagram
“In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.” - The Duke For the official tour, the family will be visiting South Africa together and The Duke will be carrying out visits to Malawi , Angola and Botswana •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Our monthly social awareness approach follows key accounts that inspire us and highlight those working towards positive change. As a lead up to the tour, for the month of September, we wish to celebrate the beauty of this wonderful continent as a whole: from local organisations working hard to better the environment, to the young leaders paving the way for a better future for the Commonwealth and beyond. These selected groups are a small representation of the incredible work being done in Africa today from countless people, local communities and organisations. To find out more about them, please consider following or supporting the below accounts: @DlalaNje @GoGooLive @YouthAlert @QueensCommonwealthTrust @QueensYoungLeaders @QueensCanopy @AfricanParksNetwork @DesmondTutuHIVFoundation @Sentebale @TheHaloTrust @MinesAdvisoryGroup @EveryDayAfrica @NelsonMandelaFoundationsa @NatGeo @PaintedWolfConservancy @Lewa_wildlife @AfricanWildlifeFoundation @Serengeti_National_Park @NRT_Kenya @Conservation_Lower_Zambezi @Giraffe_Conservation @VirungaNationalPark All photos used above are from accounts we are now following
In Großbritannien gab es vor Kurzem Kritik an Prinz Harry (34) und Meghan (38), weil die beiden sich einerseits für Klimaschutz einsetzen, andererseits aber mit Baby Archie (knapp vier Monate) mit einem Privatjet in den Urlaub nach Südfrankreich flogen.
Lesen Sie auch: Prinz Harry zur Geburt von Baby Sussex: „Es war die tollste Erfahrung, die ich mir vorstellen kann“
RND/dpa