Die acht schönsten Liebeserklärungen aus Filmen

“You must know. Surely, you must know. It was all for you.” - #MrDarcy ❤️ • “If you will thank me,” he replied, “let it be for yourself alone. That the wish of giving happiness to you might add force to the other inducements which led me on, I shall not attempt to deny. But your family owe me nothing. Much as I respect them, I believe I thought only of you.” -Mr. Darcy #Chapter58 #PrideandPrejudice #JaneAusten • • #PrideandPrejuduce2005 #MatthewMacfadyen #KeiraKnightley #ElizabethBennet